Boston Celtics hire Ime Udoka as new head coach

By Tribune Content Agency
Bangor Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics will be the first team to fill their head coaching opening this offseason. A league source confirmed to MassLive.com that Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka is finalizing a contract with the team to become their new head coach. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the news, noting that Udoka had separated himself during the search process and had the support of several Celtics players who played under him at the 2019 World Cup.

