Countries Seem To Be Normalizing Relations With The Syrian Regime

By Ruth Sherlock
NPR
 8 days ago

Audio will be available later today. Resigned to the apparent hold that the Syrian government has regained over most of the country, the U.S. and others who once sought to unseat the regime appear to be preparing to live with it.

www.npr.org
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jordan reiterates need for political solution to Syrian crisis

Jun. 29—AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday participated in the ministerial meeting on Syria, which was held in Rome, upon a joint invitation from Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the...
POTUSWashington Post

Iran’s election reveals a weakening but ruthless regime

IRAN’S PRESIDENTIAL election has revealed a regime that is concentrating around a core of ruthless ideologues even as its hold on the country is weakening. Ebrahim Raisi, the 60-year-old cleric who was proclaimed the winner of last Friday’s vote, is one of the Islamic republic’s most notorious killers: In 1988, he helped to engineer the execution of thousands of political prisoners. His emergence as a presidential candidate, and as a possible successor to his mentor, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was made possible only by the exclusion of all other prominent candidates, including the reformists who have won several past elections.
POTUSThe Guardian

History unlikely to forgive Donald Rumsfeld’s Iraq warmongering

Donald Rumsfeld’s name will forever be associated with the biggest military fiasco in US history, the 2003 invasion of Iraq in pursuit of non-existent weapons of mass destruction, alongside the widespread use of torture that has dogged America’s reputation ever since. It is not just the poor decisions he made...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's Xi pledges 'reunification' with Taiwan, gets stern rebuke

BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Thursday to complete “reunification” with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to “smash” any attempts at formal independence, drawing a stern rebuke from Taipei, which lambasted the Communist Party as a dictatorship. China, which considers democratically-ruled Taiwan its own territory, has stepped up efforts...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden signs three bills to overturn Trump-era rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed three separate laws Wednesday that dismantle part of the Trump era, blocking payday lenders from avoiding caps on interest rates, restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling and ending rules on how the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission settles claims. “Each...
Foreign PolicyAgriculture Online

House panel: Put the brakes on China-owned farmland in U.S.

China would be barred from buying more U.S. farmland and the land already in its possession would become ineligible for farm subsidies under language approved by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. On a voice vote, the provision was added to a $197 billion USDA-FDA funding bill headed for a vote on the House floor.
Public Healthundark.org

Opinion: What the Media Gets Wrong About Red-State Vaccine Hesitancy

In May, the late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” aired a public service announcement that told viewers to “grow the f*ck up” and take the Covid-19 vaccine. In the clip, a Trump-supporting White woman is belittled for spreading misinformation about vaccination risks via Facebook. Viewers are mocked for listening to her over the advice of health care workers who “are smarter than we are.”
Public Healthtechstartups.com

Data from Public Health England shows that more vaccinated people died of the Delta variant in the UK than the unvaccinated (death rate is 8.45 times higher for the vaccinated)

After 17 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, many who have been homebound for over a year want to go about their normal lives. However, just when you thought it was safe to finally toss your masks in the trash and enjoy life, the World Health Organization (WHO) and other public health officials say, not yet.
MilitaryUSNI News

The Navy Must Hide in Plain Sight

The attack had been years in the making, but the sailors on the USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG-108) had no way of knowing it. For the bridge team, time seemed to grind to a halt. Amid the myriad alarms and the captain shouting at everyone, the officer of the deck knew only that the ship seemed to have suffered a catastrophic power failure in the middle of the South China Sea.1 Down in the combat information center, the scene was dark—literally. A few sailors managed to turn on flashlights and battle lanterns, but the darkness was foreboding.