Countries Seem To Be Normalizing Relations With The Syrian Regime

IRAN’S PRESIDENTIAL election has revealed a regime that is concentrating around a core of ruthless ideologues even as its hold on the country is weakening. Ebrahim Raisi, the 60-year-old cleric who was proclaimed the winner of last Friday’s vote, is one of the Islamic republic’s most notorious killers: In 1988, he helped to engineer the execution of thousands of political prisoners. His emergence as a presidential candidate, and as a possible successor to his mentor, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, was made possible only by the exclusion of all other prominent candidates, including the reformists who have won several past elections.