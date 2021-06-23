Cancel
Health Services

ReferWell and Khora Health Solutions Partner to Bring Better Care Coordination to Federally Qualified Health Centers

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

ReferWell, a fast-growing health technology company driving efficient care transitions through the last mile, today announced a partnership with Khora Health Solutions, an organization focused on creating access to specialty care for underserved patient populations. Together, the two companies will offer federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) access to a vast...

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Burke County, GAWRDW-TV

Program bringing military medical training, local health care at no cost

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Military medical training and health care at no cost. That’s the idea behind a program underway in some rural counties. They call it Innovative Readiness Training. And it combines military service training and health care for communities across the country. They set up sites like these at Burke County High School and use their skills to give locals the care they need at no cost. It’s all covered by military training dollars, everyone is happy.
Williamstown, OHMarietta Times

WVU Medicine debuts health care center in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new Williamstown Primary Care facility with a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The facility is located along W.Va. 14. The Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce, Williamstown Mayor Paul Jordan, Mona Mondo, sales director for Harbor Point Development, and...
Healthnhmagazine.com

Guide to Retirement Living: Golden View Health Care Center

The past year has been a time of change and evolution for New Hampshire retirement communities. We reached out to several administrators to learn how things are going, what recent challenges have revealed and how residents — and potential community members — can feel secure about their retirement living decisions.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Appreciates health center

I would like to express my immense gratitude to the Boothbay Region Health Center. How lucky we are to have this resource in our community. In my line of work, I am constantly being exposed to ticks, and after I recently developed rapid symptoms that sounded very much like acute Lyme, I knew I had to get on antibiotics as soon as possible. Several people warned me how hard it can be to be taken seriously when it comes to tick borne illnesses, and that it can be difficult to actually get the necessary antibiotics without first undergoing expensive tests and lengthy diagnoses. Dr. Tranchemontagne at the clinic listened to my symptoms and concerns, and in full agreement, she immediately prescribed a four week course of antibiotics. I have always had positive experiences with Boothbay Region Health Center, but today it really struck me how lucky we are to have health care providers in this community who truly have our best interests in mind. And how doubly lucky are we to be able to stroll next door to Nathan’s Pharmacy to pick up our prescriptions.
Public HealthKevinMD.com

COVID-19 proved that diverse voices make health care better

I’ve been reflecting on how the scientific world came together over the past 15-months to take on a viral pandemic. Despite unprecedented circumstances, the field achieved one of the most incredible feats of modern medicine, and for once, we achieved it together. The record-speed development of COVID-19 vaccines was achieved...
Health Serviceshealthcarenews.com

State Announces Medicaid Investments in Federally Qualified Community Health Centers

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced it is making significant investments in the future of federally qualified community health centers (FQHCs) through substantial rate increases in Medicaid (MassHealth) payments. These investments increase reimbursements for primary care, behavioral health, and dental services, in line with the administration’s commitment to invest in preventive care and behavioral-health treatment.
Monroe, LAStamford Advocate

Northeast Delta Human Services Authority's primary, behavioral care integration model creates better access to health service

MONROE, La. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) continues its behavioral health and primary health care integration as a progressive approach to reaching the best outcomes in caring for people with multiple healthcare needs. Improving the physical health status of people with mental illnesses and addictions...
Healthaithority.com

ixlayer and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Health Cloud Solutions to the US Public Sector

Ixlayer’s Health Cloud Helps Enterprises Within the Public Sector Reduce Costs and Increase Operational Agility to Meet Health IT Needs. ixlayer, a leader in technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ixlayer’s Master Government Aggregator, making ixlayer’s Health Cloud platform available to Public Sector agencies and enterprises through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts and the company’s reseller partners.
AdvocacyStamford Advocate

Shared Harvest Fund Continues to Advocate for Self-Care and Better Mental & Financial Health in the Black Community

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. Last Saturday, Black-owned and women-led healthtech and student debt-relief nonprofit Shared Harvest, participated in Juneteenth: Freedom Day Celebration. The Freedom Day Celebration was centered in healing, self-care, and improved mental health within the Black community. The celebration marked the resiliency of the Black spirit, while also acknowledging the mental and emotional damage done by hundreds of years of systemic oppression.
Magnolia, TXPosted by
Community Impact Houston

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries opens dental clinic in Magnolia, continues transition to federally qualified health care center

TOMAGWA HealthCare Ministries expanded its services in Magnolia with the opening of a dental clinic May 3, the nonprofit health care organization announced in a June 30 release. Further, TOMAGWA is continuing to seek approval as a federally qualified health care center, which allows the organization to be more financially sustainable, accept Medicare and Medicaid payments, and broaden its services for residents, Community Impact Newspaper previously reported.
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Roundtable on Health Care Innovation

While health care innovation accelerated over the last decade, the COVID-19 crisis presented unique opportunities for the U.S. health system to do it in real time. Telehealth, which providers adopted at an unprecedented rate, is just one example. Three health care leaders shared their insights with Crain’s Content Studio on the innovations that will change health care and medicine, helping physicians support patients and families everywhere.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Rectangle Health And DoctorLogic Bring Digital Payment Solutions To More Healthcare Providers

VALHALLA, N.Y., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rectangle Health and DoctorLogic have partnered to bring more healthcare providers convenient technology that increases patient payment options. Through this partnership, DoctorLogic's clients can utilize Rectangle Health's patented Practice Management Bridge® solution, which interfaces with any EHR system to drive revenue and streamline...
Warren County, VAroyalexaminer.com

Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice partner to enhance patient care

Valley Health System and Front Royal Family Practice have formed a partnership to support the continued growth and accessibility of high-quality medical care in the region. On June 25, Front Royal Family Practice moved to the new Warren Memorial Hospital campus off Leach Run Parkway and re-opened at its new location this morning. The practice name has changed slightly to reflect its alignment with a team of Valley Health specialty care providers: Front Royal Family Practice and Multispecialty Clinic Valley Health.
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

In Tok, a new clinic means access to better health care

A new health clinic in Tok is providing high-level medical care in a state-of-the-art spacious facility. Upper Tanana Health Center opened in November 2020 and now offers primary and urgent care, dental and behavioral health services, a lab, a retail pharmacy and a radiology room — all in one location. The clinic allowed the Alaska Native nonprofit Tanana Chiefs Conference to expand health and social services in the region.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

CHRISTUS Health Partners With Shields Health Solutions To Give Patients And Families Enhanced Specialty Pharmacy Services

IRVING, Texas, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CHRISTUS Health, a Catholic faith-based not-for-profit health system with more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics, and Shields Health Solutions, the country's leading specialty pharmacy integrator, announced a partnership that will provide patients with complex, chronic conditions access to specialized pharmacy services to help lower costs, expand treatment options, enhance medication management, and improve their overall health.
Austin, TXsiliconhillsnews.com

Sana Partners with Proactive MD to Open a Health Care Clinic in Austin

Skyrocketing health care costs is a problem Sana, a health care startup, has set out to solve since its founding in 2017. Recently, the Austin-based company took another step in that direction by announcing a partnership with Proactive MD to open a primary health care center, Sana MD in Austin. With the center, Sana and Proactive MD expect to improve care management and reduce health care costs, according to a news release.