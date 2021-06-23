Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

College scholarships used to encourage COVID vaccinations

By Jacque Murphy
klax-tv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge – Louisianans who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are between the ages of 12 and 17 may enter to win one of nine $100,000 educational scholarships. The scholarships are part of Louisiana’s Shot At A Million reward program, offered by the Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Bring Back Louisiana campaign to increase awareness of COVID-19 vaccines and reward those who have at least one vaccine.

klax-tv.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Scholarships#College Student#College Credit#Covid#Louisianans#Ldh#The Start Saving Program#Losfa#The Shot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden mourns with Florida families, search of collapsed condo ruins resumes

SURFSIDE, Fla., July 1 (Reuters) - Rescue-and-recovery teams resumed picking through the rubble of a partially collapsed Florida condominium complex on Thursday, nearly 15 hours after the search of scores of victims believed buried in the rubble a week ago was suspended for safety concerns. The renewed search effort began...