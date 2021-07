The first time Wamego head softball coach Luke Meyer caught a pitch from Red Raiders sophomore Maya Gallagher, he stood up and grabbed a mask. Gallagher’s pitch moved too fast and broke too far for Meyer to trust himself without protection. At 44, Meyer’s vision “isn’t what it used to be in my 20s.” And anything less than 20-20, he decided, wasn’t safe for catching Gallagher’s pitches with a naked face.