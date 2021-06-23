Incorta Raises $120M in Series D Funding Amid Soaring Global Demand for Unified Data Analytics
Incorta, the Direct Data Platform™, today announced $120 million in Series D funding led by Prysm Capital, with participation from existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Sorenson Capital, Telstra Ventures and Ron Wohl, as well as a credit facility from Silicon Valley Bank. The round also included participation from new investor and strategic partner National Grid Ventures, which aims to accelerate Incorta’s expansion in the energy industry. Since Incorta’s founding in 2014, the company has raised $195 million in total funding. The latest round of funding will be used to expand go-to-market operations and meet global demand for Incorta’s unified data analytics platform.martechseries.com