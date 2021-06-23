Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, CT

ACORE Announces New Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 23, 2021. The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today that Constance Thompson has joined the organization as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs. In this new role, Thompson will work to collaboratively advance and expand ACORE’s efforts around Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). This will include the oversight and management of the Accelerate membership program, launched by ACORE in 2020 to provide smaller renewable energy companies owned and operated by women and people of color with a complimentary two-year ACORE membership, along with access to special networking programs and events, eligibility for pro bono services, and thought leadership opportunities.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#Acore#Prweb#Accelerate#Dei#Nsbe#Asce#Acs#Cornell University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmpamag.com

Blackstone introduces new global head of diversity and inclusion

Real estate investment firm Blackstone has named Devin Glenn as global head of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). In his new role, Glenn will be in charge of implementing policies and initiatives that will help Blackstone and its portfolio companies achieve a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Glenn made the switch from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where she served as assistant director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

5 Key Tips On How To Add Equity Into Your Diversity And Inclusion Initiatives

Diversity and inclusion are beautiful concepts. They highlight our individuality and differences in a manner that is human and as a way to bring us closer together instead of as a close-minded exercise in keeping us separate and at odds. The work surrounding these concepts has been fantastic. We’ve seen companies include diverse faces in their advertisements. There have been companies that have committed themselves to new hiring practices and inclusive office policies. The first steps along this road to justice have been earnest and strong. But without the golden key of equity, the concepts of diversity and inclusion will lose the wings they need to soar.
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

AACS looking to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools prioritizes diversity, equity and inclusion and is looking for a highly qualified candidate for the position of coordinator of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The Board of Education unanimously approved the position, which will be paid completely through federal grants, at its meeting...
Career Development & Advicevt.edu

Diversity, equity, and inclusion workshop for frontline managers

As workforce demographics continue to diversify, and concerns over equity and workplace climate gain more national attention, what do organizational leaders need to know about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)?. Successful organizations know that a commitment to DEI promotes greater employee engagement, productivity and innovation, which, in turn, can lead...
BusinessGamespot

Iron Galaxy Hires Rejess Marshall As New Diversity, Equity, And Inclusion Boss

Iron Galaxy Studios has hired Rejess Marshall to become its new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) boss. In the role of DEI & Access Program Manager at Iron Galaxy, Marshall will "help continue to drive and implement creative, sustainable, and innovative programs that support [the] company's overall strategic DEI efforts" as the team creates its new original multiplayer melee combat game that's in the works for console and PC.
CollegesVanderbilt University News

Belinda ’Otukolo Saltiban named associate vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion

Belinda ’Otukolo Saltiban, a seasoned higher education professional with extensive experience leading diversity and inclusion efforts in support of professional development and student success, has been named associate vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion at Vanderbilt University. ’Otukolo Saltiban joins Vanderbilt from Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, where...
Businessaithority.com

Cecilia Ogude Joins IRI to Lead Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

IRI, a fast-growing, innovative, global provider of technology, data, and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail, and media sectors, announced that Cecilia Ogude, former Firmwide Diversity and Inclusion Program Lead at JPMorgan Chase & Co., has joined IRI as senior vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “We are excited...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Ingersoll Rand Names Elizabeth Meloy Hepding as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Kate Keene as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Talent, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is pleased to appoint two company executive leadership positions. Elizabeth “Liz” Meloy Hepding is named senior vice president, business development, and Kate Keene is promoted to senior vice president, human resources, talent, and diversity, equity and inclusion. Both Hepding and Keene will report to Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand, as part of his executive leadership team and be based in Davidson, N.C.
Greensboro, NCYes Weekly

Applications open for Other Voices diversity and inclusion program

GREENSBORO ⁠— The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Other Voices program is accepting applications for the 2021-22 year. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on July 23. Click here to apply. Other Voices is an annual, eight-month program of approximately 30 participants who are challenged to talk about “oppressive-isms" that affect...
TechnologyPosted by
Forbes

How Technology Supports Workplace Diversity, Equity And Inclusion

Technology may well be one of the most powerful tools business and HR leaders have in creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive (DE&I) organisations. The global social justice movement, increasing regulations, or even people feeling that it is the ‘right thing’ to do have all made DE&I a top business priority today.
Marquette, WImarquette.edu

Vice President for Inclusive Excellence William Welburn to retire

MILWAUKEE — Dr. William Welburn, vice president for inclusive excellence for the Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, will retire on Aug. 31, 2021, after 12 years of service to Marquette University. Welburn has been responsible for leading the campus’ direction on diversity, equity and inclusion by working with other...
SocietyForbes

Is Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Bringing Us Together, Or Pushing Us Further Apart?

I was talking about diversity with an emerging leader who is Asian-American, in her mid-30s, working for a global enterprise. “It’s a ‘favorite child’ mentality,” she said. “Our company puts out a statement in support for Black Lives Matter, and then they put out a statement saying they’re against Asian hate crimes. It turns into: ‘Who’s going to get the better statement? The BLM folks? Or the Asian groups?’ Meanwhile, the company is doing all these things, but we don’t see any physical or visible change in the organization. This is no longer about the color of your skin, but the person that you are.”
CollegesBrown Daily Herald

University appoints Sylvia Carey-Butler as vice president for institutional equity and diversity

Sylvia R. Carey-Butler will serve as the new vice president for institutional equity and diversity effective Aug. 16, according to a June 24 news release. Carey-Butler will replace Shontay Delalue, former vice president for institutional equity and diversity who departed in June for a new role as senior vice president and senior diversity officer at Dartmouth. Her appointment follows a months-long search to fill Delalue’s vacancy.
BusinessBevNET.com

Long Drink Announces New Vice President Of Off Premise Chains

New York, N.Y. – Long Drink, the brand built on the heritage of the legendary Finnish alcohol category of long drinks, best described as citrus soda with real liquor, announced the hiring of Matt Green as Vice President Of Off Premise Chains. With over 25 years of experience in the CPG and spirits industries, Matt will expand the brand’s growth across the U.S. and propel Long Drink further on its unprecedented growth trajectory which is already growing 500% annualized.
Collegesgatech.edu

Georgia Tech Announces New Vice President for Student Engagement and Well-Being

Georgia Institute of Technology has selected Luoluo Hong as the new vice president for Student Engagement and Well-Being after a nationwide search. Under Hong’s leadership, the newly created unit will integrate the divisions of Student Life and Campus Services, and bring together key nonacademic aspects of the Institute that impact the student experience. The new reporting structure will help foster a shared vision of creating a holistic and progressive approach to student success.