The Huskers get a fresh foe in this year's Big Ten/ACC Men's Basketball challenge. It was announced on Monday that Nebraska will travel to PNC Arena in Raleigh to take North Carolina State on Wednesday, Dec. 1. It's the first time NU basketball will ever play the Wolfpack. The start time and television information will be announced at a later date. All 14 games are carried on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU) and available on the ESPN app.