In a year full of unprecedented feats, the Long Beach Poly girls’ basketball team accomplished a lot of “firsts” on Saturday night, a difficult thing to do for that program. They became the first Poly team to play after graduation, with the season extending deep into June (when normally seasons ends in March), and also the first to win a CIF-SS title and a CIF State Regional title at home. The Jackrabbits accomplished the second feat in the Ron Palmer Pavilion on Saturday with a dominant 58-28 win over Rosary, capping a magical and historic 18-2 season.