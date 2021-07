Coatesville Youth Initiaitve's June Family Movie will be "A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting." Viewing will be outside at the Elmwood Apartments on Harlan Dr. in Coatesville starting at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. Social distancing will be maintained between families and masks will be required. Snacks and water will be provided but please bring pillows and blankets for comfort.