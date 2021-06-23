Leona can stun-lock players for nearly 5 full seconds in League Patch 11.13

A Reddit user has discovered that Leona can stun-lock players for a total of nearly five seconds in League of Legends Patch 11.13. Leona’s full combo can already snare and stun players for three consecutive seconds on its own. But with the latest item added to the game, Anathema’s Chains, Leona can keep enemies stunned for even longer. In fact, by the time Leona’s stun combo runs out, Anathema’s Chains can allow Leona players to keep their target locked long enough for their cooldowns to come back up.