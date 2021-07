Guitarist Charlie Christian and bassist Jimmy Blanton never recorded together and it is quite possible that they never jammed on the same stage, but there are a surprising number of similarities in their lives and careers. They were so innovative that they became major influences on others for decades. Both of the musicians were fully formed by the time they recorded. Christian and Blanton were closely associated with major bandleaders (Benny Goodman and Duke Ellington) but, despite BG and Duke appearing many times onscreen in their careers, their bands were not filmed at all during the period when Christian and Blanton made history; unfortunately there is no film of either of the two players. Tragically, both Christian and Blanton, who made their marks during 1939-41, died quite young. But despite their brief lives, they were major forces in changing the roles of their instruments in jazz.