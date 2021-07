The Lynnwood City Council is set Monday to finalize the proposed list of amendments to the 2021 Comprehensive Plan for further review by staff. Recently, three amendments were presented to the council — two from city staff proposing changes to the language in two subarea plans and one from Housing Hope, an Everett-based nonprofit that plans to partner with the Edmonds School District to offer housing to homeless students. At the its June 28 business meeting, the council will finalize the 2021 Comprehensive Plan Proposed Amendment List (PAL), or, docket, for further study. Items placed on the docket will be further reviewed by staff, with final review and a decision by the council in the fall.