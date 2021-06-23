Dragon Ball Super Explores the Aftermath of Goku vs Granolah

The world of Dragon Ball has seen a number of locales that have become some of the most recognizable not just within the Shonen series, but within the medium of anime as a whole, and one fan has used the building set known as Legos to help in recreating Kami's Lookout, which first appeared in the original series. While the residence of the god of Earth might not be visited as much as it once was in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, it still holds a deep place within the lore of the Z Fighters and Goku specifically.