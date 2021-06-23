Dragon Ball Super Explores the Aftermath of Goku vs Granolah
The Granolah The Survivor Arc has been a worthy addition to the Dragon Ball Super lore so far, diving into the past of the Saiyans while giving us a new "villain" who has managed to earn his title as the strongest being in the universe, and the latest battle between the intergalactic bounty hunter and Son Goku ended on quite the explosive note. As Vegeta and Goku find themselves on the Planet Cereal, walking into a battle that they might not win, it's clear that even Ultra Instinct might not be enough to net the Z Fighters a victory.comicbook.com