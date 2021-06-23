Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Explores the Aftermath of Goku vs Granolah

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Granolah The Survivor Arc has been a worthy addition to the Dragon Ball Super lore so far, diving into the past of the Saiyans while giving us a new "villain" who has managed to earn his title as the strongest being in the universe, and the latest battle between the intergalactic bounty hunter and Son Goku ended on quite the explosive note. As Vegeta and Goku find themselves on the Planet Cereal, walking into a battle that they might not win, it's clear that even Ultra Instinct might not be enough to net the Z Fighters a victory.

comicbook.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Ball Z#The Dragon Ball Super#Saiyans#Dragon Ball Super#Perfect Ultra Instinct#Super Saiyan#Cerealian#Granolah Vegeta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: World Martial Arts Tournament Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: World Martial Arts Tournament.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Fan Brings Kami's Lookout to Life with LEGO

The world of Dragon Ball has seen a number of locales that have become some of the most recognizable not just within the Shonen series, but within the medium of anime as a whole, and one fan has used the building set known as Legos to help in recreating Kami's Lookout, which first appeared in the original series. While the residence of the god of Earth might not be visited as much as it once was in the sequel series of Dragon Ball Super, it still holds a deep place within the lore of the Z Fighters and Goku specifically.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball: BTS Gives Vegeta the Very Best Nod Thanks to V

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest franchises in the world, so it is fitting that the world's biggest boy band loves the series. If you did not know, BTS is full of members who love anime, and few of them are more devoted than Kim Tae-hyung. And not long ago, the singer gave the greatest nod to Vegeta on stage for all to see.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Shares Stunning New Promo

Dragon Ball Super announced earlier this year that the next film in the Shonen franchise will be arriving next year, 2022, with creator Akira Toriyama taking a hands-on approach to the next anime installment following the Z Fighters, and a new anime promo for Annecy Animation Film Festival gives us a new animated take on the likes of Goku, his family, and the other members of Earth's warriors. While the return of the anime series is still anyone's guess following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power Arc, it's clear that the Shonen franchise will have a bright future in the anime world.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Fandom Goes to Bat Over Its Most Controversial Beliefs

Dragon Ball has continued to tell the universe of the Z Fighters via its latest chapter in Dragon Ball Super, with Goku and Vegeta finding themselves battling within the world of the gods and gaining new transformations and powers as a result. Now, fans are taking to social media to share their "controversial opinions," about the Shonen universe that was created by Akira Toriyama. As the Granolah The Survivor Arc currently ramps up in the pages of its manga, and the anime has announced that a new movie is on the way, the series definitely has remained a big part of the anime community.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Next Expansion: Cross Spirits

Bandai has announced the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Cross Spirits will be released in August 2021 as the fourteenth main expansion and the first set under the subtitle Unison Warrior Series BOOST. Let's get into the details. Bandai released details of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Cross...
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's New Movie Promo Revisits The Films Of The Shonen's Past

Dragon Ball Super's television series is still on hiatus, and while fans are currently getting the side story of Goku and Vegeta in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, a new film will be arriving next year that remains shrouded in mystery. While details for the upcoming feature-length movie are still few and far between, the creator of the Shonen franchise, Akira Toriyama, hasn't been shy about his involvement in the upcoming tale and a new promo has dropped that explores the previous movies of the franchise that introduced us to villains such as Broly, Turles, Lord Slug, Cooler, and more.
ComicsComicBook

New Dragon Ball Super and Boruto Chapters are Now Available for Free

New chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are now available to read completely for free! Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's new weekly releases are often the major draw for manga fans each Sunday, but it's a completely different world this month as not only did we get new chapters from that magazine but we also got some new chapters from the monthly releases of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine as well. This means that after a long month long wait, we finally got to see new chapters of two highly anticipated releases.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Heroes Poster Unveils the Anime's Next Arc

Super Dragon Ball Heroes recently aired one of its biggest episodes, focusing on the battle between Goku Black and the Z Fighters on the alternate reality version of Planet Vegeta, and a new poster has given us some big hints as to where the Space-Time War Arc is headed. With the latest installment not only seeing Goku Black's "Goku Elimination Plan" nearing its completion, Goku, Vegeta, and their unexpected allies are helped in a perilous situation by the resurrected Cell, one of the major Dragon Ball Z villains who have yet to be brought back to the main series proper.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super: fans discover which comic Beerus reads in his spare time

According to the English translation of the manga, Beerus complains that he burned “this month’s edition of God Comics.”. If mortals read superhero comics, what is Beerus reading about if he’s a god himself? Beerus does not detail what the comic contains, but suggests that it is made for gods and possibly has characters more powerful than the gods themselves, something that would even surpass the same fiction within Dragon Ball Super.
bleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Special Anniversary Set EX06 Checklist

Since I've begun collecting Dragon Ball Super Card Game cards, I haven't been able to find a simple checklist for each set… so I figured Bleeding Cool would be the exact right place to host one now that we're covering this exciting hobby. Here is the complete checklist for Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Special Anniversary Set.
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Super, chapter 73: date, time and where to read online in Spanish

Manga Plus will publish this Sunday, the Chapter 73 from Dragon Ball Super. One more month, it is time to continue with the current canonical series of Akira Toriyama by the hand of Toyotaro, his pupil, who every time presents a better level in his drawings. We tell you the hexact time of its publication and how to read it online free and in Spanish.
ComicsComicBook

Does Dragon Ball's New Promo Reveal Any Movie Details?

Toei Animation has released a stunning new anime promo for Dragon Ball Super, and now the major question popping is whether or not it gives us any details or clues about the next big movie! Toei Animation announced earlier this year that a brand new feature film for Dragon Ball Super was currently in the works for a release sometime next year. This will feature an original story, script, and character designs from series creator Akira Toriyama, but the most curious part of its announcement was that Toei Animation confirmed production on the film had started back in 2018.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Shares Chapter 74 Release Date

Dragon Ball Super is pushing forward with one of its biggest arcs to date, and it has fans flooding the manga. While the anime gets ready to tackle a new movie, Dragon Ball Super is keeping on with its manga as always. And now, fans know when the series will put out its next chapter.