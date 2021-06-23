Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Desoto County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL HARDEE AND NORTH CENTRAL DESOTO COUNTIES At 440 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Ona, or 7 miles southwest of Wauchula, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wauchula, Ona, Zolfo Springs, Limestone and Gardner. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ona, FL
City
Wauchula, FL
County
Desoto County, FL
County
Hardee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Desoto Hardee By Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves Arizona voting restrictions in place

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of Republican-backed Arizona voting restrictions do not run afoul of federal law, rejecting a Democratic challenge and dealing a blow to voting rights advocates. The 6-3 decision, which fell along familiar ideological lines, comes as a raft of GOP-crafted voting limits...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Citizen Trump faces mounting legal woes

July 1 (Reuters) - The Trump Organization's chief financial officer surrendered to authorities on Thursday, as he and Donald Trump's namesake company prepare to face the first criminal charges from a probe that has hovered over the former president for years. read more. Allen Weisselberg, a longtime Trump business lieutenant...