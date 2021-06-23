Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL HARDEE AND NORTH CENTRAL DESOTO COUNTIES At 440 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Ona, or 7 miles southwest of Wauchula, moving east at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wauchula, Ona, Zolfo Springs, Limestone and Gardner. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov