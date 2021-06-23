Clip resurfaces of Kobe Bryant discussing Simmons’ need for jump shot

In 2020, Kobe Bryant's legendary Lakers career was behind him, the stats safely secured for his eventual inclusion in the NBA Hall of Fame, his two numbers retired, his five championship rings under lock and key. All that was squared away. But he was still coming into his own as a father of four daughters when he was killed in a helicopter crash. Compounding the tragedy, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant was with him, as were two of her youth basketball league teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Alyssa's parents John and Keri Altobelli, and Payton's mom, Sarah Chester. All died, along with assistant coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan, and the...