No jail time for first Capitol Riot defendant sentenced

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. | Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A judge handed down the first federal-court sentence to a defendant in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot Wednesday, sparing an Indiana grandmother jail time after she admitted entering the Capitol illegally that day.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, was sentenced to serve 36 months probation, perform 120 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution for damage incurred when demonstrators supporting former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a bid to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth said he considered the sentence of probation a serious one and appropriate for the misdemeanor offense Morgan-Lloyd pleaded guilty to: parading, picketing or demonstrating in Capitol buildings. Lamberth is an appointee of former President Ronald Reagan.

Morgan-Lloyd faced a maximum possible sentence of six months in prison, but prosecutors did not seek jail time for Morgan-Lloyd. They said she'd cooperated with law enforcement. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop three other misdemeanors Morgan-Lloyd faced.

Almost 500 people have been charged in federal court with crimes related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The charges range from disorderly conduct to assaulting police officers with a dangerous weapon. Three groups of defendants have also been charged with conspiracy for allegedly planning in advance to commit crimes at the Capitol that day.

Morgan-Lloyd drove to the capital from Indiana and attended the "Stop the Steal" rally where former President Donald Trump spoke, according to a statement of facts she agreed to in the case. She and a friend, Dona Bissey, later walked to the Capitol and went inside.

“I’m here. Best day ever. We stormed the capital building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in," Morgan-Lloyd posted on Facebook.