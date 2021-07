Going to see the barber every few weeks just to get a simple trim can be a time suck, especially when you don’t need a full cut. Opting for the DIY route can make things a lot easier. The key to giving yourself a trim is using one of the best cordless hair trimmers. Any barber will tell you that working with corded clippers makes the job a lot tougher. Not only do the best cordless hair trimmers give you freedom of movement, but they also deliver a better experience overall. Plus, many double as beard trimmers. To keep things fresh in between visits to the barber, add one of these best cordless hair trimmers to your grooming tools collection.