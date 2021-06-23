Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

The Funplex Myrtle Beach

Cover picture for the articleNow open in Myrtle Beach, the Funplex is a must-see on your next trip! Full of family fun, excitement, food, and fun rides, there is something here for everyone!. The Funplex has seven different attractions within its grounds to ensure that every age group and level of thrill seeker has the ultimate experience. Whether you like swings, coasters, or defying gravity, the Funplex has the best spot on the beach to soak some sun and get that adrenaline pumping!

www.myrtlebeach.com
#Beach Bar#Amusement Park#Grill
