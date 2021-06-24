Man charged with setting condo on fire with two other people inside
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested a Jefferson County man accused of setting a Gulf Shores condo unit on fire with two other people inside. Officers said Cameron Dashawn Ford started the fire inside the Lighthouse Condominiums on East Beach Boulevard around 6 p.m. Monday. Investigators said the fire initially blocked the only exit to the unit, but the two other people inside were eventually able to get out.www.fox10tv.com