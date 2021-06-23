Kansas man sentenced for stealing from Kansas Medical Center

A Lenexa man has been sentenced to two years in prison after stealing more than $556,000 from the University of Kansas Medical Center and other institutions, the U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas announced Wednesday.

Michael Tae Kim Ahlers, 50, pleaded guilty in February to bank fraud and filing a false tax return.

Federal prosecutors said Ahlers also stole money from the KUMC Research Institute and the KU Endowment.

As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay $680,00 in restitution.

Ahlers was the administrative officer at the KUMC Occupational Therapy Education Department from 2009 to August 2015.

Ahlers also stole about $30,000 from KUMC Research Institute and KU Endowment by submitting falsified invoices for which he was paid. He then filed false federal tax returns, resulting in a loss of more than $104,000 from 2009 to 2015.

He spent the money for gambling, vacations, golf memberships, sports tickets and personal cash, according to court documents.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case.

