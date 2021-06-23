Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Why Ivanka Trump Is Distancing Herself From Her Father

By J.E. Reich
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For most of her life, it seems that Ivanka Trump — a former senior adviser to her father, ex-President Donald Trump, throughout his four years in the White House — has been part of the Trump patriarch's inner circle. Before serving in a political capacity, the eldest daughter of the former real estate mogul was positioned at Trump's right-hand for years as an executive vice president for the family-owned Trump Organization. But now, months after Trump begrudgingly made his exit from the Oval Office, Ivanka has noticeably drifted away from her father's side.

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Organization#Trump Family#Ing#The Oval Office#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Florida StateNew York Post

Ivanka Trump, Kushner help rescue effort at Fla. collapse site

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner have pitched in to help the rescue effort at the site of the collapsed Florida tower, which is two blocks from the couple’s Miami home, reports say. The pair donated money to pay for a week’s worth of food for first...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Breaking away from Trump

(CNN) — In 2008, Brian Sicknick reached out to Sandra Garza on a dating site. She responded quickly and when they decided to date, "he made an odd request," Garza recalled: Could they meet for breakfast? It "was his favorite meal of the day, particularly blueberry pancakes ..." "Brian was...
POTUSWashington Post

Ivanka and Jared working to distance themselves from consequences of their own actions

After working very hard for years in the Trump administration, with special portfolios that included everything from Working Women to Peace in the Middle East (a subject on which Jared read 25 whole books!), Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump would like to announce that — that was the old them. They would like the coverage about them to be different, please.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The utter predictability of Jared and Ivanka ghosting Donald Trump

(CNN) — Here's the paragraph you need to read today:. "With each passing day away from Washington, former President Donald Trump's grievances continue unabated. And those complaints appear to be driving away two of the people who were closest to him during his White House tenure: his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner."
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Trump Wishes 'RINOs' and 'Losers of the World' Happy Father's Day in Bizarre Statement

Former President Donald Trump sent out a bizarre Father's Day message, taking aim at his political opponents and critics in a backhanded message marking the holiday. Banned from Twitter and Facebook, Trump's divisive and confrontational messages have become less common in recent months. But the former president regularly releases official statements, often to criticize President Joe Biden or other political rivals.
POTUSThe Guardian

Is trouble brewing for Ivanka Trump and Don Jr? They’re certainly acting like it

My father, you won’t be surprised to hear, is not a billionaire who, until a few months ago, served as the 45th president of the United States. But if he was, do you know what I would be doing right now? Swigging champagne on a yacht in the Med with the internet off, I reckon. You know what I would absolutely not be doing? Selling sad little videos of myself saying “Hello!” and “Happy birthday!” for $500 a pop on a video messaging service called Cameo. And yet, according to recent reports, it seems Donald Trump Jr is spending his days doing exactly that.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Book bombshells reveal depths of Trump's 2020 delusions

Washington (CNN) — Excerpts from three upcoming books revealed previously unknown efforts by then-President Donald Trump to abuse the powers of his office to overturn the 2020 election, deploy the military against racial justice protests and prosecute his political opponents. The excerpts also shed new light on Trump's increasingly unstable...
Posted by
Forbes

Here Comes A New Wave Of Devastating Trump Books Written By Journalists

The secrets and failures of Donald Trump’s presidency are about to give the book publishing industry another jolt. Earlier Trump-themed (and pre-coronavirus) titles penned by journalists ranged from Bob Woodward’s Fear to Katy Tur’s Unbelievable and Sinking in the Swamp, from a pair of Daily Beast reporters — all of them dishy, tell-all dispatches that followed a norm-shattering administration from the campaign trail to the pinnacle of power. The latter, written by reporters Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng, is a particular standout and an entertaining read, in that The Daily Beast scribes at least didn’t pretend to treat their subject with the erudite aloofness that different writers might bring to a different White House occupant. Their book, in fact, opens with details of a near-brawl inside Trump’s Washington DC hotel involving one of the writers. Blows came close to being exchanged, and the pair also go on to lament, in the opening pages, how hard they pushed to give their book a much different and deliciously entertaining title (a title which, nevertheless, has one too many expletives to repeat here).
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Meghan McCain is leaving ‘The View’: report

Meghan McCain is bidding farewell to “The View,” according to a new report. The conservative co-host is set to announce her resignation on Thursday morning’s show, ending her four-season run at the end of July, according to the Daily Mail. “We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant...