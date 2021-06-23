Why Ivanka Trump Is Distancing Herself From Her Father
For most of her life, it seems that Ivanka Trump — a former senior adviser to her father, ex-President Donald Trump, throughout his four years in the White House — has been part of the Trump patriarch's inner circle. Before serving in a political capacity, the eldest daughter of the former real estate mogul was positioned at Trump's right-hand for years as an executive vice president for the family-owned Trump Organization. But now, months after Trump begrudgingly made his exit from the Oval Office, Ivanka has noticeably drifted away from her father's side.www.nickiswift.com