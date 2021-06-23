Why Ivanka Trump Is Distancing Herself From Her Father

The secrets and failures of Donald Trump’s presidency are about to give the book publishing industry another jolt. Earlier Trump-themed (and pre-coronavirus) titles penned by journalists ranged from Bob Woodward’s Fear to Katy Tur’s Unbelievable and Sinking in the Swamp, from a pair of Daily Beast reporters — all of them dishy, tell-all dispatches that followed a norm-shattering administration from the campaign trail to the pinnacle of power. The latter, written by reporters Lachlan Markay and Asawin Suebsaeng, is a particular standout and an entertaining read, in that The Daily Beast scribes at least didn’t pretend to treat their subject with the erudite aloofness that different writers might bring to a different White House occupant. Their book, in fact, opens with details of a near-brawl inside Trump’s Washington DC hotel involving one of the writers. Blows came close to being exchanged, and the pair also go on to lament, in the opening pages, how hard they pushed to give their book a much different and deliciously entertaining title (a title which, nevertheless, has one too many expletives to repeat here).