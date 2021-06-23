Metal By Numbers 6/23: Wolfgang Van Halen has a mammoth debut

Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. I was in high school when Van Halen announced they would be going on tour with Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, on bass guitar. I heard many friends complain about Michael Anthony’s absence or assumed Wolfgang was some snot nosed kid who had no business playing in such a legendary band, family name or no. I was 16, the same age as Wolfgang Van Halen, and also a bass player who thought it sounded like a dream come true. All I told my friends was “Dude, if your dad was Eddie Fuckin’ Van Halen and he wanted you to play in the band, wouldn’t you do it?” I can’t pretend to know what Wolfgang’s experience was like then or since, but I’m happy to see him striking out on his own with the top debut for hard rock/metal this week. Wolfgang, if by some unlikely chance you are reading this, congratulations. Wherever your father is, I bet he’s proud.