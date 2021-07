CLAYTON — People from all over the state gathered underneath the pavilion at Frink Park to celebrate Clayton’s first official Pride celebration on Saturday. It felt joyous around Frink Park, especially for Maggie Rizer, the keynote speaker at the first Clayton River Pride event. Mrs. Rizer was a longtime supermodel who grew up in the north country and saw her father die of HIV after having been gay in a time when it wasn’t as inclusive as it might be today. She grew up with the education and fight to stand up for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community, and now she’s looking over Clayton seeing such progress.