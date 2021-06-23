"Don't be afraid to dream': Arlington's Torri Huske shares her remarkable Olympic journey
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Every athlete has a dream, a goal. For Arlington native Torri Huske, that dream was to make the U.S. Olympic Team. Last week at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, it happened. At just 18-years-old, a recent high school graduate of Yorktown high school, Tori shattered the American record in the 100-meter butterfly, winning the event and booking her ticket to the Tokyo Summer Olympics.wset.com