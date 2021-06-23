Hacked: Racist, derogatory messages posted on Lake Washington school district website

A Warren, Michigan police officer was terminated Tuesday after Facebook posts showed him making racist remarks toward Black people, FOX2 reports. The Warren Police Department launched an investigation last week after a woman tipped off the department about the posts. It concluded that the officer, who has not been named, violated the unit’s policies. “[The officer’s actions] do not reflect the men and women of this Department, nor the values of this Department,” the department wrote in a statement. “This appropriate action demonstrates how seriously the City of Warren Police Department views statements or acts of racism by any of its members. They will not be tolerated.” The screenshots allegedly depicted the officer railing against Black people, with one saying Black people are the most racist people and another saying he’d have killed himself if he was Black.