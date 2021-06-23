Cancel
Hacked: Racist, derogatory messages posted on Lake Washington school district website

By Tammy Mutasa, KOMO News reporter
news4sanantonio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREDMOND, Wash. — Some concerned parents in the Lake Washington School District are calling for action and accountability after the website for the state's second largest school district was hacked last week by someone who blanketed pages on the site with racially charged and offensive messages. The Redmond Police Department...

