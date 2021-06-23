Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Foo Fighters announce LA Forum full capacity show

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn yet another first for the Foo Fighters, they will perform at the LA Forum in what will be the first full capacity show at the famous venue in over a year. You may recall when we told you about how Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden, on June 20th after over 15 months (here), well now they are about to do it again in LA as they welcome a capacity crowd back to Englewood California and the Forum. In getting ready for the MSG gig Foo Fighters played the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills Ca. to a fully vaccinated crowd. It is unclear whether or not vaccination will be a prerequisite for entry into the Forum, but the show is sure to sell out.

metalinsider.net
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Forum#Madison Square Garden#The Foo Fighters#La Forum#Msg#The Canyon Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Agoura Hills, CAmetalinjection

Anti-Vaccine Protests Picket FOO FIGHTERS' Intimate Indoor Show Return

Foo Fighters announced last week that they would be reopening Madison Square Garden this Sunday for a full capacity show, but only fans who have been fully vaccinated could attend. To warm up, the band announced an intimate show in Los Angeles, which occurred last night (June 15) in Agoura Hills, California. As the band were performing, there was a slew of anti-vaccine protesters outside the venue, being led by actor Rick Schroder.
Inglewood, CAJamBase

Foo Fighters Confirm July 2021 Concert At The Forum

Fresh off bringing live music back to New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Foo Fighters will play the first full capacity concert since the start of the pandemic at The Forum in Inglewood, California next month. The band’s show close to their hometown of Los Angeles will take place on July 17.
MusicWashington Times

Foo Fighters’ vaccinated-only show draws protesters, Ricky Schroder

A Foo Fighters concert for vaccinated fans only in California drew protesters Tuesday night, including former “NYPD Blue” star Ricky Schroder. Dozens of demonstrators protesting against COVID-19 vaccine “segregation” gathered outside the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills ahead of the band’s first full capacity concert since the start of the pandemic.
California State98online.com

Foo Fighters Re-Open California With Intimate Show for Vaccinated Fans

(From Variety) “I don’t know when it will be safe to sing arm in arm at the top of our lungs. But we will do it again, because we have to,” wrote Dave Grohl for the Atlantic in May of 2020 when things were looking especially bleak. Tuesday night, on the first night of California’s reopening, that day came, as Foo Fighters welcomed back 600 fully vaccinated music fans for the unofficial start to the band’s 26th anniversary tour at the L.A. Valley-area Canyon Club. The Madison Square Garden warm-up gig was announced via social media on June 12.
Los Angeles, CAgrimygoods.com

Twenty One Pilots announce small club show at the Troubadour, as well as LA gigs at Greek Theatre, Wiltern and The Forum

Twenty One Pilots have announced details for their 2021 – 2022 global “Takeøver Tour” which will includes big arena shows, as well as small club shows! As part of their tour run, Twenty One Pilots will perform four concerts in Los Angeles! Catch Twenty One Pilots will perform an intimate small club gig at the iconic Troubadour in West Hollywood on Sept. 28. Following, Twenty One Pilots will have three more LA concerts on Sept. 29 at the Wiltern, Sept. 30 at the Greek Theatre and Oct. 2 at the Forum!
Public Healthrock947.com

Watch Foo Fighters cover Queen during first full live show since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

Foo Fighters made their full return to the live concert stage Tuesday night with a last-minute show at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California. The set included a special, eight-minute cover of the Queen classic “Somebody to Love,” with drummer Taylor Hawkins singing lead vocals and Dave Grohl returning to the position he held in Nirvana behind the kit. Is there an extended drum solo? Does Hawkins hit that iconic falsetto note? You’d better believe it.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Foo Fighters Dedicating MSG Show To Andy Pollard

Foo Fighters' longtime stage manager Andy Pollard passed away this morning (June 18th) and the band has announced that they will be dedicating their June 20th Madison Square Garden show to his memory. The band shared the following message about losing Andy, "We are shocked and devastated by this loss....
Public Healthnewsbrig.com

Foo Fighters at 1st MSG show since COVID

In times like these, you do indeed learn to live again. That was the resounding and rejuvenating spirit of the live music experience coming rocking back to life with the Foo Fighters at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night. Yes, on Father’s Day evening, the grandaddy of all arenas held its first concert since COVID shut the party down in March 2020.
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Foo Fighters Welcome Rock Back at Exultant MSG Show

Hello, we’ve waited here for this. Foo Fighters’ sold-out, full-capacity Madison Square Garden show welcomed back more than just live music in New York. Over three loud, sweaty, emotional, and supremely fun hours, the band ushered back in the exhilarating familiarity of our pasts, giving an experience many music fans feared wouldn’t come back for a much longer time.
New York City, NYNYS Music

Foo Fighters Perform First Show at MSG in 460 Days

Foo Fighters performed the first show back at Madison Square Garden (MSG) and made New York and music history as they welcomed vaccinated fans back to the iconic venue on June 20 for the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March 2020. The three hour long,...
MusicKESQ

Foo Fighters play first capacity Madison Square Garden show since Covid

The Foo Fighters rocked Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, with unexpected guest Dave Chappelle. It was The Garden’s first concert since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered venues in New York City in March 2020. The band and frontman Dave Grohl kicked off the show with “Times Like These,” with cheers...
Musicscoopmarketing.com

Foo Fighters Welcome Fans Back to the Forum July 17

BRING ROCK & ROLL HOME TO L.A. “Foo Fighters’ sold-out, full-capacity Madison Square Garden show welcomed back more than just live music in New York. Over three loud, sweaty, emotional, and supremely fun hours, the band ushered back in the exhilarating familiarity of our pasts, giving an experience many music fans feared wouldn’t come back for a much longer time.”—ROLLING STONE.
Los Angeles, CASpin

Foo Fighters Cover Queen at First Medicine at Midnight Show

Even in the face of anti-vax protesters who were upset that they couldn’t get into the show, Foo Fighters performed a rollicking 23-song set — including the proper live debut of Medicine at Midnight songs — at the Canyon Club in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday night. The show took place on the first day that California was officially reopened for vaccinated people.
New York City, NYPosted by
Salon

Rick Schroder joins anti-vax protesters outside first full capacity Foo Fighters concert

The Foo Fighters held their first full-capacity concert since the pandemic on Tuesday night at Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California, as the state shifts toward fully reopened status. The concert was exclusively open to attendees with proof of vaccination — a requirement that has been disappointingly but unsurprisingly politicized by anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists, including former child star Rick Schroder himself.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

20 of the Best (the Best, the Best, the Best) Covers of Foo Fighters’ ‘Best of You’

We've got another confession to make! We're all big fans of Foo Fighters' 2005 hit single "Best of You." Has Dave Grohl ever been as emotionally raw and powerful as he is within the vocal performance of that song? Obviously we're not the only fans of the track as there are a wealth of covers that have been done over the years, and here we're providing you with 20 of the best covers of Foo Fighters' "Best of You."