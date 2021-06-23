Foo Fighters announce LA Forum full capacity show

In yet another first for the Foo Fighters, they will perform at the LA Forum in what will be the first full capacity show at the famous venue in over a year. You may recall when we told you about how Foo Fighters reopened Madison Square Garden, on June 20th after over 15 months (here), well now they are about to do it again in LA as they welcome a capacity crowd back to Englewood California and the Forum. In getting ready for the MSG gig Foo Fighters played the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills Ca. to a fully vaccinated crowd. It is unclear whether or not vaccination will be a prerequisite for entry into the Forum, but the show is sure to sell out.