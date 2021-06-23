Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

How Traveling Solo Helped Me Heal From Sexual Harassment

By Camille Ali
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May 2019. I will never forget the day my attorney called me and said, "It's over now. You can move on." I immediately fell to my knees on the gym floor. I cried. What seemed like a daunting two-year battle ended in three months of negotiation. I was sexually harassed...

www.popsugar.com
Community Policy
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solo Travel#Oceans#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Portugal
News Break
Meditation
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Country
Netherlands
Related
Mental Healthmorethanthecurve.com

How group psychotherapy is helping women heal

Most women sometimes feel “blue” or stressed. But if depression, anxiety or grief are taking over your life, professional treatment from the team at Women’s Emotional Wellness Center (WEWC) can help you cope and heal. Group psychotherapy is an important part of all WEWC programs. We asked WEWC director Liz...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Tips on Staying Safe as a Solo Female Traveler

In one of my previous blogs about traveling without the internet, I recall my first experience as a solo female traveler. There were one or two things that went wrong. From simple things like getting lost in the big city to realizing I forgot my passport in my hostel locker in Germany as I crossed the border on the train into Austria…
LifestyleThrive Global

Facing the unknown as a solo traveler

Traveling always makes me feel so in the moment and alive. I never tire of the process, even today, where I with working as an actor and entrepreneur spend a lot of time in cabs, on trains, at the airport check-in counter, in line waiting to board, and, of course, many more hours traveling across the world, high above the clouds, staring down at the airplane version of a mouth-watering TV dinner.
Travelcntraveler.com

Remembering How to Solo Travel Again: Women Who Travel Podcast

You can listen to the Women Who Travel podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify each week. Follow this link if you're listening on Apple News. We're starting to travel again. And while family reunions, getaways with friends, and more celebratory trips are already on the docket, we're also looking forward to our first solo trips—ones that we can make all about us. That said, we're admittedly a little rusty when it comes to heading out on our own and finding joy and power in solo travel, so this week we're joined by New York Times travel reporter Tariro Mzezewa, and Hannah Pasternak, associate director of special projects at SELF magazine, who have both recently taken solo trips, to get advice. We discuss the differences between alone time and solo travel, why joining a planned group trip might be the best way to ease yourself back in, and how to start planning a solo trip of your own. Think of this episode as a solo travel refresher, of sorts.
Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

A Break From Breathlessness: How Singing Helped Me Through Long Covid

Singing was the only time I felt in control of my lungs and, paradoxically, able to forget about them. It was October and my shortness of breath had worsened after weeks of teasing improvement. I felt breathless walking or resting, lying down or sitting, working or watching Netflix, talking or silently meditating. But not while singing.
Mental HealthKTEN.com

How ‘The Power of Now’ Helps Me Stay Sober

Originally Posted On: How ‘The Power of Now’ Helped My Recovery Journey (jameshaggertyrecovery.com) Sobriety is a life-long process that starts when you begin giving up alcohol or mind- or mood-altering drugs for good and it starts with the detox period, maintaining recovery, and for the rest of your life. Recovering from addiction was a challenging road for me (although one I’m thankful I’m still walking, along with many other similar souls). My journey is accompanied by deep, personal work from within, never giving up — in fact, thank God I am still growing every day.
Lifestylethelily.com

Thinking of traveling solo? These women have tips.

Find this story and others like it in our twice-weekly newsletter, Lily Lines. Click here to sign up. Beach houses are booked up, flight numbers are surging and rental cars are sparse: Travel is officially back in the United States. As travel restrictions lift and vaccination rates rise, many are itching to get away.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

How journalism helped me write my pandemic novel

I have a confession to make. For the past six years or so, I have lived a double life. I have been writing about facts by day as a journalist… and making things up at night. What I’m trying to say is I’ve been writing fiction. In the mornings before and in the evenings after work. In the darkness of my apartment in the early hours of the morning or in the crowded cars of the New York City subway (this changed with the pandemic, but I used to write on the Notes app during my commute).
Healththecut.com

Why Am I Nauseous All the Time?

In times of acute stress, my body has one of two responses: pass out or throw up. I appear to have no instincts for fight or flight — just flounder. While my fainting can happen with very little warning (I’ve done it on public transportation, at work, and once on a first date), my nausea is more of a slow burn. If I’m concerned about a project, nervous about a meeting, or worried about a friend, I will feel sick for hours, days, or even longer. I know it’s not uncommon — but why does it happen? And in times of continued stress, like the last 15 months have been, how can I get it under control?
Video GamesTwinfinite

Scarlet Nexus: How to Heal

In Scarlet Nexus, players will need to do everything they can to keep their characters from falling to the alien invasion they find themselves in the midst of. That includes using unique mind-based abilities and other strange forms of combat to fight them off. More than anything though, they’re going to need to know how to protect and heal themselves. Here is everything you need to know about how to heal in Scarlet Nexus.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
GQMagazine

How Painting My Nails Helped Me Become Myself

The first time I painted my nails, I was six years old, visiting my father’s house in rural Pennsylvania for the weekend. My stepsisters were wearing a clear sparkly shade, and I’d been bugging them since I arrived to paint my fingernails for me. I idolized these stepsisters. They were four and six years older than me, and existed at the unfathomable edges of teenager-hood; I was an only child who modeled myself after anyone older than me. This began with my eldest cousin, a future West Point grad who at 13 was already handsome and charming and harbored ambitions of running for president—I followed him doggishly whenever I went to his house. In preschool, I adopted the mannerisms and phrases of the boys I befriended, though they often tossed me aside once they grew tired of someone repeating what they believed. I was a body in search of a self.
HealthBBC

'Working from home has helped me keep a full-time job'

Whether it's a dance class, a work meeting or a doctor's appointment, technology has allowed many of us to do more from home during lockdown, but is this "digital connectedness" here to stay?. As office spaces started to open up and people began socialising earlier this summer, Ruby Jones thought...
Christianity22 Words

World's Last Stone Age Tribe has Been Living in Isolation For 60,000 Years

Tucked away on one of the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, the world's last stone-age tribe has been living in isolation for thousands of years. The Sentinelese tribe is a small group of people anywhere between fifteen to 500 (it is not known the exact number), who have managed to maintain distance from the real world for almost 60,000 years. They live on a forested island called North Sentinel, which is approximately the size of Manhattan, and have resisted any outside contact.
FestivalThrive Global

THE MAGIC OF FRIENDSHIP

JUNE CHECK-IN Historically, this is one of the most incredible months of the year to be in Aspen. The Food & Wine Festival usually occurs in mid-June and draws throngs of people back to our tiny town and signals the kick-off of the summer social season. The Aspen Ideas Festival at the Institute quickly follows with the arrival of global thought leaders speaking on interesting panels and presentations. The locals vie for all the various complimentary passes to these pricey events. If one lives in Aspen long enough, you realize there are infinite ways to experience its rarefied offerings for free or very cheap should you know the right person. And in a place this small, we do seem to all know one another.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Healing the Hidden Wounds From Childhood

Most adults have experienced troubling childhood experiences that continue to disturb us. To a great extent, choices can free us from bondage to the past and facilitate the healing process. It is possible to rebound from adverse childhood experiences. About two-thirds of American adults have survived adverse childhood experiences (ACEs)....
Lifestylecruisefever.net

New Cruise Line Adding Suites for Solo Travelers

Atlas Ocean Voyages, a new all-inclusive cruise line that will soon begin sailing, will offer an industry first dedicated solo suites. The suites for solo travelers will be available starting on World Navigator cruises departing on March 22, 2022. There will be no single supplement and the suites will be appointed in retro-chic, simply elegant décor.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Panic Attacks, Exercise, and Anxiety

The symptoms experienced during both a workout session and a panic attack are surprisingly similar. Their relationship is closer than you may have thought. Aside from improving your cardiovascular, muscle, and bone health (to name a few), working out regularly also offers a surplus of mental health benefits, including reduced anxiety and stress levels.