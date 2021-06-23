Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Burton C Bell sings with Australian house band at Frankie’s Pizza

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurton C Bell is no longer fronting Fear Factory as the band has just released their long awaited album, Aggression Continuum, via Nuclear Blast. In a much publicized and seemingly nasty breakup, Bell and guitarist and co founder Dino Cazares, could not come together and agree to terms regarding ownership of the name Fear Factory so Bell left stating that he “cannot align” himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect.

metalinsider.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Cazares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Band#The Band#Dj#Australian#Fear Factory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Music
Country
Australia
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch Australian hardcore band SPEED’s video for new song “WE SEE U”

Australian hardcore band SPEED (who are on Flatspot Records in the US) just released a new song, "WE SEE U," which will appear on Last Ride Records' This Is Australia Volume Two 7" compilation alongside tracks by Shaun Daniel Allen, Culture Shock, The Chain, Nerve Damage, Ill Nature, Smash, Psalm, Broken, and Miles Away (pre-order). It's a minute-long, bone-crushing track and the video embraces the same tough, in-your-face, fuck-you vibes as the song itself. Check it out:
MusicAmadhia

Andy Bell’s Other Ride

Andy Bell doesn’t seem like an unusually morbid person, but he can’t explain why he’s “gone solo” without talking about death. “There’s a couple of things that happen at the same time when you become aware of your own mortality,” he says. “You feel the clock ticking on life and you also care less about what people think. Those two things together have really fired up the engine of me making and wanting to release a lot more of the music I make.”
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Discusses Thrash/Death Metal Influence On Band's New Song 'Become The Firestorm': 'I Loved POSSESSED'

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn spoke to the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast about the band's new song "Become The Firestorm", which has been described by some fans as one of the most brutally aggressive tracks MACHINE HEAD has ever recorded. Asked about the supposed "black metal" influence on the song's riffing approach, Flynn said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know if I'm drawing necessarily from black metal, because I grew up in the thrash scene and so I would probably say it's more like something like POSSESSED 'Seven Churches', because that was a band that I would have seen that would have been doing the tremolo picking type of stuff — so, shit like that. But, yeah, all that early death metal was such a big… I think my third or fourth show was POSSESSED before 'Seven Churches' was even released. So that type of death metal really had a big, big impact… I loved POSSESSED, man — I fucking loved that band. And I loved that record, and I still love that record. I think Jeff Becerra — I love that he's going on and continuing the band and singing from a wheelchair. I just think he's a total badass for doing that."
News-Herald.com

Frankie's Tavern hosts a benefit event for Burnt Valves bass guitarist

An outpouring of kindness and generosity graced Frankie's Tavern in Painesville for a benefit event for Ross Dorrell, the bass guitarist for a Northeast Ohio band Burnt Valves. "Ross had a major stroke about six weeks ago and he is in recovery mode as we speak," said Eric Dorrell, Ross's...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Diana statue depicts princess with three children

The bronze statue of Diana Princess of Wales depicts the princess surrounded by three children to represent the “universality and generational impact” of her work. Her short cropped hair, style of dress and portrait are based on the final period of her life – following her split from the Prince of Wales.
Musicwcn247.com

Serbian Roma girl band sings for women's empowerment

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A female Roma, or Gypsy, band in Serbia has used music to preach women's empowerment within their community. Formed in 2014, “Pretty Loud” symbolically seeks to give a louder voice to Roma girls, encourage education and steer them away from the widespread custom of early marriage. Their songs are about “women chained” in abuse or teenage brides being forced into marriage by their fathers. But they tell women to seek love, fight back and stand up for their right to be equal. The band has gained international attention, performing last year at the Women of the Year Festival in London.
MusicDaily Progress

Paulo Franco and band add singing in Spanish to Paramount show

When Paulo Franco and The Freightliners take the Paramount Theater stage on Saturday evening, audience members will be able to hear the band’s Latin Americana sound with lyrics in both English and Spanish. “It’s going to be really fun to get back on that stage,” Franco said. “It’s really an...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘We accidentally drugged ourselves’: Video shows TikToker ‘deeply inhaling’ poisonous flower

A musician on TikTok discovered the dangers lurking beneath even the most innocuous-seeming objects after she apparently poisoned herself with a highly toxic flower. TikToker and artist Raffaela Weyman, who goes by @songsbyralph on the platform, was enjoying the evening with a friend when they stumbled upon a unique yellow flower. It seemed harmless enough, so she said the duo picked the flower and “spent the night deeply inhaling its smell.”
Rock Musicmusicconnection.com

Album Review: "The Night They Came Home" by Mr. Bungle (10/10)

Faith No More’s Mike Patton reformed with Slayer’s Dave Lombardo and Anthrax’s Scott Ian and turned Mr. Bungle into a bonafide metal super-group. Last year, they released The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, a modern version of their widely shared early demo. To celebrate, they shattered eardrums with this livestream event. Now, it’s been preserved on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and (for the old-school) VHS, complete with opening performance from stand-up comic Neil Hamburger. For Bungle fanatics, this singular event made surviving 2020 possible.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-DELAIN Singer CHARLOTTE WESSELS Releases 'Superhuman' Music Video

Former DELAIN singer and songwriter Charlotte Wessels has released the official music video for "Superhuman". The track is taken from her first solo endeavor, "Tales From Six Feet Under", which is due on September 17 via Napalm Records. Unable to perform live due to the pandemic, Wessels spent most of...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Alexis Marshall (Daughters) shares “Open Mouth” off upcoming debut solo album

Daughters vocalist Alexis Marshall's debut solo album HOUSE OF LULL . HOUSE OF WHEN arrives 7/23 via Sargent House (pre-order) and second single "Open Mouth" is out now. It's as ominous and apocalyptic as the last Daughters album, and you can hear it and watch the video (directed by John Bradburn, starring Charlie Greenwood) below.
Sunrise Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

Franky & Louie's - Live Music By Clay Hughes

June 21, 2021 @ 5 - 9 p.m. WHERE: Franky & Louie's Beach Front Bar & Grill, 1028 Deer Valley Rd., Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Come sink your toes in the sand, kick back and relax while we keep the whole family entertained at Franky & Louie's. The entire family will enjoy the incredible food from our lakefront restaurant. Try some of our decadent pizza, appetizers and sandwiches then head over to our ice cream shop for a delicious frozen treat.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Pearl Jam to Reissue ‘No Code’ on Vinyl in Honor of Album’s 25th Anniversary

Pearl Jam are set to reissue their 1996 “No Code” album on vinyl for the first time since its original release. Pearl Jam are coming up on the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album, “No Code,” and in honor, the band is readying a vinyl reissue of the set. What’s extra special is that the upcoming release will mark the first time “No Code” has been out on vinyl since its initial release, plus the first time the record has been mastered just for vinyl.