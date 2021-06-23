Burton C Bell sings with Australian house band at Frankie’s Pizza
Burton C Bell is no longer fronting Fear Factory as the band has just released their long awaited album, Aggression Continuum, via Nuclear Blast. In a much publicized and seemingly nasty breakup, Bell and guitarist and co founder Dino Cazares, could not come together and agree to terms regarding ownership of the name Fear Factory so Bell left stating that he “cannot align” himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect.metalinsider.net