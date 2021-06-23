Burton C Bell sings with Australian house band at Frankie’s Pizza

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn spoke to the "Behind The Vinyl" podcast about the band's new song "Become The Firestorm", which has been described by some fans as one of the most brutally aggressive tracks MACHINE HEAD has ever recorded. Asked about the supposed "black metal" influence on the song's riffing approach, Flynn said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't know if I'm drawing necessarily from black metal, because I grew up in the thrash scene and so I would probably say it's more like something like POSSESSED 'Seven Churches', because that was a band that I would have seen that would have been doing the tremolo picking type of stuff — so, shit like that. But, yeah, all that early death metal was such a big… I think my third or fourth show was POSSESSED before 'Seven Churches' was even released. So that type of death metal really had a big, big impact… I loved POSSESSED, man — I fucking loved that band. And I loved that record, and I still love that record. I think Jeff Becerra — I love that he's going on and continuing the band and singing from a wheelchair. I just think he's a total badass for doing that."