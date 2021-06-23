FY22 Annual Action Plan Review

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and continued social distancing practices, Housing and Community Development is posting the FY22 Annual Action Plan online for citizen review.

Written public comments concerning the plan and proposed CDBG and HOME funded activities will be received from June 23, 2021 through July 23, 2021 and must be submitted to: santerica.davis@accgov.com. Should substantial amendments be proposed to the Annual Action Plan, the public will be given a 5 (five) day notice of the public hearing and to submit comments on the amendment(s).