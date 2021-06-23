Cancel
Housing

FY22 Annual Action Plan Review

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and continued social distancing practices, Housing and Community Development is posting the FY22 Annual Action Plan online for citizen review.

Written public comments concerning the plan and proposed CDBG and HOME funded activities will be received from June 23, 2021 through July 23, 2021 and must be submitted to: santerica.davis@accgov.com. Should substantial amendments be proposed to the Annual Action Plan, the public will be given a 5 (five) day notice of the public hearing and to submit comments on the amendment(s).

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

