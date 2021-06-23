Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears Speaking at Conservatorship Hearing Today: Details + Live Updates

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears' conservatorship hearing takes place today. On Wednesday (June 23), the 39-year-old pop star will finally speak in court, virtually, regarding her controversial conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears. The Los Angeles County Superior Court said that there will be a live audio feed of the proceedings, which...

kisscasper.com
Community Policy
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#New Court#Mental Health#The New York Times#The Los Angeles Times#Remote Audio Attendance#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipstribuneledgernews.com

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
Celebritiesbostonnews.net

Shibani Dandekar reacts to Britney Spears' court case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Shibani Dandekar has condemned the decision of a judge denying singer Britney Spears' request to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship. As per E! News, Britney's father Jamie Spears was named the conservator of the formers' estate and person in 2008...
CelebritiesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Mariah Carey, Cher and Halsey among the army of celebs voicing support for Britney Spears

On Wednesday, pop icon Britney Spears petitioned for her release from the conservatorship that has kept her activities and financial assets under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008. During a court appearance for a hearing in her case, Spears said via telephone, “I’m not happy. I’m so angry it’s insane, and I’m depressed. I cry every day.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ Father Files Court Docs Saying Daughter’s Treatment Under Conservatorship Is Not His Fault

Following his daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed legal paperwork and is shifting blame. This week, an attorney for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of his daughter, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' conservator slams Jamie Spears' claims she blocked star's personal care, medical freedom

Britney Spears’ conservatorship team is apparently experiencing some in-house schism. On Tuesday, the pop star’s father submitted a court filing claiming his daughter’s court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, and temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, are the people pulling the strings which the singer alleges disallowed her to freely make her own decisions regarding medical and personal care choices.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Just Revealed if He’s Open to a ‘Change’ in Their ‘Custody Order’ After Her Court Hearing

The wait is finally over for fans who have been anticipating Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ court hearing. Spears’ ex-husband shared a statement via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressing the pop singer’s conservatorship for the first time since her speech. In his statement on behalf of her ex-husband,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Her Silence After Sister Britney Spears’ Emotional Court Hearing

Speaking out. Jamie Lynn Spears finally addressed her older sister Britney Spears’ emotional court statement. ”I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born I’ve only loved and adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bulls—t,” the Zoey 101 alum, 30, said via her Instagram Story on Monday, June 28. “I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness.”