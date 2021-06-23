Cancel
New study suggests ways to mitigate fuel shortages

By Carnegie Mellon University
techxplore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn New England, constraints in the supply of natural gas have led to nearly a quarter of all unscheduled power plant outages. In a new study, researchers used data from power plant failures in the 2010s to develop a supply curve of the costs required for generators to mitigate fuel shortages in the region. The study found that storing both oil and gas on-site could reduce dependence by power plants on gas grids in geographic areas with few pipelines.

