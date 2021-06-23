New study suggests ways to mitigate fuel shortages

We’ve all looked up the sky and seen commercial aircraft flying overhead, leaving what looks like clouds in the sky, a phenomenon called contrails. NASA has published a new study in cooperation with DLA ATRA aircraft investigating alternative fuels. Cleaner burning jet fuels are made from stable resources and, according to the study, produce between 50 and 70 percent fewer ice crystal contrails at cruising altitude, helping to reduce the impact of aviation on the environment. Ice crystal formations can linger in the upper atmosphere for hours and impact how the earth heats and cools itself.