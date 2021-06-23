$110M in Pandemic Relief Earmarked for Reading, Math Skills
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indiana is pouring $110 million in federal pandemic relief into schools. Secretary of Education Katie Jenner says preliminary data indicate ILEARN reading and math scores coming out next month will show a steep drop in the passing rate. She says the ability to read well by the end of third grade is one of the sharpest dividing lines for future success. Jenner says the state will invest in new research-based programs to close that gap.www.wibc.com