In an unexpected turn, home sales came back strong in May after several months of relaxing sales. From April to May, pending home sales increased 8%. This comes after analysts forecasted a 1% increase, says CNBC. The increase marks the highest level of sales activity for May in 16 years. Pending home sales preview closed home sales coming in the near future, and May’s activity signals healthy market activity. Compared to one year ago, pending sales were up 13% in May. The National Association of Realtors’ chief economist calls the unexpected activity a “surprise” but notes mortgage rates, which dipped below 3%, could be the reason.