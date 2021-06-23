NewsNet Daily Digest - June 23, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson

ICYMI: EVICTION PREVENTION RESOURCE FAIR TODAY - The City of Tucson and Pima County will be hosting an Eviction Prevention Resource Fair today, June 23, from 3-7 p.m., at the El Pueblo Senior Center, 101 W. Irvington Road. This event will connect people facing possible eviction with community resources that may help them remain in their homes. Information on paying overdue utilities will also be available at the event. The federal eviction moratorium is currently set to expire on Wednesday, June 30.

'A' MOUNTAIN FIREWORKS RETURN THIS YEAR - The 24th Annual “A” Mountain Fireworks Celebration, sponsored by Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment, will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Community members may enjoy the fireworks with free parking at the Tucson Convention Center’s (TCC) Parking Lot B (off Cushing Street between Granada and Church avenues) or Parking Lot C (off Granada between Broadway Boulevard and Cushing Street). There are limited spaces in Lot C due to TCC construction, and Lot B is limited to a single entrance and exit from Cushing Street, so please allow for additional time to arrive and leave. The new Lot A garage (off of Church Avenue) will be closed. Free parking will also be available all day Sunday at the City/State garage (498 W. Congress St.) and at meters throughout the downtown area. Tailgating activities, including cooking and barbecuing, are not permitted in the City/State Garage. For more information, including ADA-related accommodations, call the TCC at (520) 791-4101. For road closures and more information, follow the link below.

$2 MILLION IN STATE FUNDING TO RESTART TUCSON WATER TREATMENT PLANT - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) announced this week that $2 million in state funding will help Tucson Water restart a treatment plant that was forced to shut down because of groundwater contamination. The new state funding will fast-track efforts to bring the Tucson Airport Remediation Plant (TARP) back online and safely continue treating contaminated groundwater in the area. Tucson Water suspended operations of the plant due to increasing levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in nearby groundwater. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and Tucson Water are working on an intergovernmental agreement to approve the funding this week. Tucson Water assures the public that contaminated water has not been served to customers from TARP. These measures are being pursued to protect public health and to ensure that no contaminants enter the drinking water system in the future.

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES RECRUITING LEAD PLANNERS - Tucson's Planning and Development Services Department (PDSD) is recruiting lead planners to fill multiple vacancies. Lead planners play an important role in shaping development in Tucson by conducting plan review, code development, public outreach, technical analysis, and mapping. PDSD is seeking a motivated, highly qualified, and creative professional whose strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with the public will support Tucson’s economic development and sustainability goals. The deadline to apply is Monday, July 12.

TUCSON PARKS AND RECREATION OFFERS ROAD RACES AND TRACK AND FIELD EVENTS THIS SUMMER - The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department is hosting its annual summer road races and track and field events throughout June and July. Road races take place every Thursday at various locations, through July 22. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with events starting at 6 p.m. This Thursday's races will be held at Chuck Ford Lakeside Park, 8201 E. Stella Road (Ramada 1). Track and field events are held Tuesdays, through July 20, at Palo Verde High School, 1302 S. Avenida Vega. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., with events starting at 7 p.m. Ribbons will be given to the top finishers at each track and field meet and each run. For more information, call (520) 791-4870.