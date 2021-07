What else can we say about Kevin Durant's mythical performance in Game 5 vs. the Bucks that hasn't already been said? KD went off for 49 points, 17 boards, and 10 assists in a mind-boggling 48 minutes, including a deep three in the final minute to ice the game for Brooklyn. Even with Kyrie Irving out and James Harden playing on one leg, it's difficult to imagine anyone beating the Nets in a seven-game series when Durant is playing at the level he is now.