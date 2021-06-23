National Retail Properties (NNN) Gets Expanded $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility
National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced the amendment of its unsecured bank credit facility. The amendment increases the available borrowing capacity under the credit facility from $900 million to $1.1 billion and reduces pricing from LIBOR plus 87.5 basis points to LIBOR plus 77.5 basis points. As part of the company's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives, pricing may be reduced if specified ESG metrics are achieved. The amended facility matures June 2025, with options to extend maturity to June 2026. The amended facility also includes an accordion feature to increase the facility size to up to $2.0 billion.