National Retail Properties (NNN) Gets Expanded $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$137.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC set a C$146.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$144.85.