Sight Sciences (SGHT) Files For a $100M IPO
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ: SGHT) has filed form S-1 for an IPO of up to $100M. The company's objective is to develop and market products for use in new eyecare treatment paradigms and to create an interventional mindset in eyecare whereby their products may be used in procedures which supplant conventional outdated approaches. They believe current eyecare treatment models rely heavily on prescription medications, symptom relief, or either flawed or highly invasive, later-stage procedural interventions and fail to adequately address the true underlying cause of disease.