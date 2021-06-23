Cancel
Q2 Holdings (QTWO), NYDIG Team to Offer Integrated Bitcoin Solutions for Financial Institutions

 13 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services firm dedicated to Bitcoin, and Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced they will collaborate to provide the more than 18.3 million registered users on the Q2 platform with the ability to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin.

