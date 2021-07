DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The rate of new cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa is at a multi-month low, according to new state data. As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 57 additional people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the start of the pandemic, which now stands at 373,100 people. No days this past week had more than 100 cases added at once, with 75.6 cases per day based on a seven-day rolling average.