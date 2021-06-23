Records set during scorching first half of June

Temperatures in the first half of June were the hottest on record for Pipestone. The mean temperature, which is the average of the maximum and minimum temperatures, was 74.7 degrees during that time period, surpassing by a half-degree the previous record that was set in 1933, according to Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls. The average day time high during the first half of the month of 88.4 degrees was the second hottest, according to records dating back to 1877, and about 12 degrees above the normal daytime high of about 76 degrees. The average low of 61 degrees during the first 5 days of June was the third warmest.