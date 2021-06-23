Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pipestone, MN

Records set during scorching first half of June

By Kyle Kuphal
pipestonestar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures in the first half of June were the hottest on record for Pipestone. The mean temperature, which is the average of the maximum and minimum temperatures, was 74.7 degrees during that time period, surpassing by a half-degree the previous record that was set in 1933, according to Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls. The average day time high during the first half of the month of 88.4 degrees was the second hottest, according to records dating back to 1877, and about 12 degrees above the normal daytime high of about 76 degrees. The average low of 61 degrees during the first 5 days of June was the third warmest.

www.pipestonestar.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Worthington, MN
City
Pipestone, MN
County
Pipestone County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought Conditions#The Farm Service Agency#Fsa#Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.