iStar Financial (STAR) Corporate Credit Upgraded to BB by Fitch

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded iStar's corporate credit rating to BB, from a previous rating of BB-. Additionally, Fitch upgraded iStar's senior secured debt rating to BBB- from BB+, unsecured debt rating to BB+ from BB, and preferred stock rating to B from B-. The rating outlook is stable.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
