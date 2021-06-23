iStar Financial (STAR) Corporate Credit Upgraded to BB by Fitch

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello initiates coverage on Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) with a Underperform rating. The analyst comments "We are initiating coverage of THOR Industries (THO) with an Underperform rating. Our cautious stance on the name is based primarily on our concerns over the company's ongoing share erosion in the North American towables market in recent years, while its margins remain below their recent peak despite massive COVID-related tailwinds. As such, we believe current valuation doesn't adequately compensate for these risks, particularly when evaluated relative to its peers."