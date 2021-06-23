iStar Financial (STAR) Corporate Credit Upgraded to BB by Fitch
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) announced today that Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") has upgraded iStar's corporate credit rating to BB, from a previous rating of BB-. Additionally, Fitch upgraded iStar's senior secured debt rating to BBB- from BB+, unsecured debt rating to BB+ from BB, and preferred stock rating to B from B-. The rating outlook is stable.www.streetinsider.com