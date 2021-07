The city council in Charlottesville, Virginia has voted to remove two Confederate statues of General Robert E Lee and General Stonewall Jackson from the city’s parks. The statues were the flashpoint during the “Unite the Right” rally in August 2017 during which a self-designated neo-Nazi killed counter-protester Heather Heyer as he drove his vehicle into a crowd of people gathered to oppose the rally. The city first planned to remove the statues after the rally but a number of residents sued the city to block the removal of the statues. The Supreme Court of the state of Virginia ruled...