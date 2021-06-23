Roster Reset: Ya-Sin faces plenty of competition for third CB role

Matt Eberflus prefaces the statement with a sincere belief every position on the Indianapolis Colts’ defense is open to competition.

The all-out effort demanded by the defensive coordinator requires yearly confirmation, and anybody who isn’t living up to the standard is at risk of losing his job. But some players have distinct leads.

It would be a shock to everyone, for instance, if Kenny Moore II and Xavier Rhodes were not the top two cornerbacks on the depth chart. The intrigue starts at No. 3.

Rock Ya-Sin’s troubles have been well documented over his first two seasons. The 25-year-old has made 21 starts and shown the competitive drive the franchise desires.

But he’s got just two interceptions and has allowed five career touchdowns. Quarterbacks completed 67.2% of their attempts when targeting Ya-Sin in 2020 – down from 69.7% in his rookie season – and averaged 8.9 yards per target.

And that’s before penalties are factored in. Amid the inconsistency that’s marked the start of Ya-Sin’s career has been a troubling tendency to draw game-changing flags. When beaten off the line of scrimmage, Ya-Sin too often has been caught grabbing at receivers.

It’s near the top of the to-do list for the 2019 second-round pick in Year 3 – a season with extreme implications for the young cornerback’s future. He won’t be handed the third cornerback role – essentially a starting spot in today’s NFL. And his biggest competition could come from one of the team’s biggest mystery men.

“He knows it’s open competition, and he knows what he has to do and how he has to do it,” Eberflus said, noting Ya-Sin has been a fixture around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center while rehabbing a late-season injury. “With Marvell Tell, we didn’t get a chance to see him the whole year (in 2020). But, obviously, we were in contact with him, and we stayed in touch with him, and we’re pleasantly surprised with where he is. He’s changed his body.

“He’s doing different things to work his body in a different way, and he looks really good. We had him in drills and moving around, so we’re excited where he can be as well. He understands where he’s at, and we’re excited about where those guys are. They have to have a great offseason coming into training camp and be ready to go when we get there.”

Tell was one of three Colts who opted out during the pandemic. He watched last year’s run to the playoffs from afar and kept in touch with the front office and coaches, and he drew positive reviews during two weeks of offseason workouts.

Tell’s upside is obvious. At 6-foot-2 and 198 pounds, he has the size and length Indianapolis covets at corner. He also has played the position for just a single year.

Drafted in the fifth round out of Southern California in 2019, Tell played safety throughout his college career. The Colts believed he could make the transition to corner, and he showed promise in 13 games with one start as a rookie.

Quarterbacks completed just 57.1% of their targets against him with a 7-yard average per target.

He would have been an intriguing player during training camp last summer. Now he has a chance to show what he learned over his year away.

“I feel like I got healthier,” Tell said. “I got a year of corner under my belt. I feel a little more comfortable there, getting that groove there. I feel a little faster, a little stronger. I just continued to work throughout that whole time. There was no slacking. For real.”

Veteran T.J. Carrie also re-signed as a free agent and will compete for the third cornerback role. He’s also valuable as a primary backup for Moore in the slot.

The darkhorse in this race is 2020 sixth-round pick Isaiah Rodgers. The 23-year-old’s biggest impact as a rookie came as a kickoff return man, where he averaged 28.8 yards per return and scored a touchdown.

But he impressed the coaches with his speed and left a positive impression when pressed into service during the wild-card loss at Buffalo. If he can take a big step forward in Year 2, he could earn a much more significant role.

In Carrie’s eyes, the youth on the defense overall is a strength.

“I think all of our young guys made big, big plays throughout the season,” he said. “They really carried us as a unit. We had a lot of young guys play. They made big, big plays in big games. It shows an example of how the coaching staff continues to put them in the best position to be successful.”