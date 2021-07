Jerk spice mix, which comes from Jamaica, blends the heat of peppers like habaneros and Scotch Bonnets with the warmth of baking spices. It's often used as a dry or wet marinade for chicken or pork. Traditionally, the meat is cooked over an open fire made of wood from the allspice bush, which seasons the meat as it cooks it. Lacking allspice wood, some cooks toss cinnamon sticks and whole allspice berries onto the coals or wood fire (if it seems like a hassle, skip this step). For moist, fiery skewers, use boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Combat the heat with ice-cold beer.