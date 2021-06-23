Cancel
University of Hartford is latest Connecticut school to require COVID-19 vaccines. Students will need shots by Aug. 15.

By Amanda Blanco, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
The University of Hartford will require all students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-August, the school said this week.

“Having a fully vaccinated student body will a give us the best chance to return to a more typical college experience, with in-person services and activities, and fewer restrictions in the residential neighborhoods and in the classroom,” administrators said in a campuswide notice issued Tuesday. “Science continues to show that the vaccine is safe, effective, and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

UHart’s decision follows similar announcements from several Connecticut schools, including UConn, Wesleyan University and Yale University. A spokesperson for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system has said it is strongly considering a vaccine requirement.

Once UHart students receive either one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, they will have to upload an image of their CDC vaccination card to their Student Health Portal account, as well as provide the dates they received the doses. For international students, the university will accept vaccines authorized for emergency use by the World Health Organization.

“If you have received a vaccine that is not on this list, it is possible that Health Services may ask you to re-vaccinate based on CDC guidance available in late summer,” the school said. “We will work with you through that process.”

In alignment with UHart’s “current policies for all required vaccines,” the school said limited exemptions may be granted for medical and religious reasons. Students who want exemptions would have to apply for one by July 15, which includes completing forms through the state government. They will also have a one-on-one consultation with a Hartford HealthCare partner of the university.

“If you are granted an exemption, you may be required to be tested weekly for COVID-19 and may be charged a fee for the administration of this test,” the university’s website states. “If you contract COVID-19 or are a close contact of a confirmed case, you may be asked to isolate or quarantined off campus at your expense.”

According to the school’s calendar, UHart residence halls will open for student move-in starting Aug. 19, with classes beginning the following Monday.

Amanda Blanco can be reached at ablanco@courant.com .

