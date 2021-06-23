Long-time volunteer shares ways to help American Red Cross

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When Bob Hedlund isn’t running Hedlund Plumbing, he is out volunteering for the American Red Cross. “I wanted a way to give, I wasn’t really in a financial position that I wanted to give at a level that I wanted to, so I wasn’t able to give dollar-wise, but I thought I have time to give but how can I give? So when I researched the Red Cross, I found different opportunities and one of the opportunities is doing blood drive pickups, and also hospital services for blood deliveries. One thing led to another and I signed up and I’ve been driving for years,” said Bob.