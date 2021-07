Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. ("Alussa Energy") (NYSE: ALUS), a Cayman Island exempted special purpose acquisition company, announced that its shareholders approved all proposals related to the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with FREYR AS ("FREYR"), a Norway-based developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, at a special meeting of Alussa Energy's shareholders held today. Approved votes for the five proposals for shareholder consideration represented a range of between approximately 89.0%-99.6% of votes cast at the meeting, depending on the proposal. Total votes cast at the meeting represented approximately 58.8% of Alussa Energy's outstanding shares. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Alussa Energy with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.