Super Saturday Returns to Evansville Museum With Cool Cars, Dinosaurs, Yoga and More

Pictures may seem like an annoyance at the time you are taking them but trust me -they are very important. One day you will think back on certain memories and wish you had a picture of the day so that you could re-live it over and over. Happy memories are something that I cherish and hold on to when I am having a bad day. I have this picture from when I was little. In it, I was making gingerbread houses with my grandma on Christmas Eve. I have icing all over my hands and nose and we are both laughing hysterically. My grandma is sick now and we can no longer carry out our gingerbread house-making tradition. However, when I look at that sweet picture of us, it brings me back to that instant of pure bliss. Instead of drowning ourselves in our sorrows, it is always important to remember the joy we have had in our lives and look at the 'bigger picture' (pun intended 😂).