Donald Trump fans camping at Lorain Fairgrounds before rally, which Gov. DeWine will skip

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(WELLINGTON, Ohio) A few fans of former President Donald Trump have set up folding chairs outside the Lorain County Fairgrounds as they await the return of the 45 president at Saturday's rally.

According to FOX8, two men could be seen on Wednesday in the lot outside their GMC SUV with a large Trump flag hanging off the windshield, a large picture of the previous Commander in Chief emblazoned upon it. They're the first in line for Trump's "Save America" rally, which starts at 7 p.m. according to News 5 Cleveland.

“Big crowds in the Great State of Ohio this weekend for the Trump rally. See you on Saturday night,” Trump wrote in a statement released via Telegram on Wednesday. “Make America great again, again.”

Trump is currently unable to communicate to his followers on social media after Facebook and Twitter banned him during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. capitol in which he urged attendees to attempt to surmount the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The pair of Trump groupies will not be joined by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who Newsweek reports will not be attending the rally in Lorain along with Lt. Gov. John Husted.

On the other hand, Former State Rep. Jim Renacci, DeWine's biggest competitor for Republican gubernatorial nomination in the next election in 2022, will be in attendance, as will Rep. Jim Jordan.

FOX8 reported that Trump is expected to speak in praise of former aide Max Miller, who looks to take Rep. Anthony Gonzalez's seat after serving as an assistant for the former administration. Gonzalez voted with 9 other U.S. House Republicans to oust Trump during impeachment proceedings, per an earlier Newsweek story.